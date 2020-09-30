Search for "BabyBus" for even more free panda games for you to try!

Welcome to Baby Panda's Playhouse, where you can cook food, make toys, experience various professions, and enjoy animated songs of Babybus.

Explore the playhouse for more games!

Role play

- Become a farmer. Raise farm animals, grow crops, and build your dream farm.

- Is the rabbit injured? Become a doctor. Spray on solution, put on band-aid, and save the rabbit.

- The little fisherman goes fishing! Release the fish line and pull the rod. Wow, you've caught a big fish!

Food paradise

- Manage restaurant and cook international cuisines. Burger with fries or beef noodles? It's up to you.

- Mix milk, flour and eggs. Stir them well and put the mixture into the oven to bake yummy egg tarts.

- Make ice creams that kids love. Chocolate or strawberry flavor? A variety of flavors to choose from.

Handcraft DIY

- Come and fix toys. Remove broken parts, put on new wings, and the toy plane is fixed!

- Do you like puzzles? Where should we put this piece of puzzle? Train your brain and solve puzzle challenges.

- Make a dress for the doll! Cut, sew, and dye the dress. Design a stylish evening dress.

Nursery song & cartoon

- Can you eat by yourself? Watch the cartoon of Good living habits and learn to eat by yourself.

- Listen to nursery songs. Get to know the shape of different cars. Police car, school bus, truck...can you tell the difference?

- An earthquake strikes. What should we do? Baby Pandas Playhouse has all the safety knowledge you would like to learn.

Baby Panda's Playhouse also offers other games such as surfing, party, math competition, and claw machine. Come and play!

About BabyBus

At BabyBus, we dedicate ourselves to sparking kids' creativity, imagination and curiosity,and designing our products through the kids' perspective to help them explore the world on their own.

Now BabyBus offers a wide variety of products, videos and other educational content for over 250 million fans from ages 0-8 around the world! We have produced more than 150 children's educational games, 700 children's songs, and animations of various themes spanning the arts, health, and science.

Contact us: ser@babybus.com

Visit us: http://www.babybus.com