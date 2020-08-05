Sign in to add and modify your software
Features
Auto clicker without scripting
Use only three steps
1. Record
You can record tap or swipe operations on any location at any time
Can easily add click location
Save the configuration so that you don't need to re-record the next time you use it.
2. Settings
Set the click speed.
Set the number of repetitions
3. Launch
Auto clicker helps you automatically tap the screen
Permission description
Auto clicker uses Accessibility Service to achieve automatic click
No ROOT permission required
Only supports Android7.0 and above systems.
After the process killed or reinstallation and upgrade, you need to reset permissions (this is not a BUG, the mechanism of the Android system)