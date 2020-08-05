Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Auto clicker : Gesture recording & click assistant for Android

By Huau Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Huau Apps

Features

Auto clicker without scripting

Use only three steps

1. Record

You can record tap or swipe operations on any location at any time

Can easily add click location

Save the configuration so that you don't need to re-record the next time you use it.

2. Settings

Set the click speed.

Set the number of repetitions

3. Launch

Auto clicker helps you automatically tap the screen

Permission description

Auto clicker uses Accessibility Service to achieve automatic click

No ROOT permission required

Only supports Android7.0 and above systems.

After the process killed or reinstallation and upgrade, you need to reset permissions (this is not a BUG, the mechanism of the Android system)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now