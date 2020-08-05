Features

Auto clicker without scripting

Use only three steps

1. Record

You can record tap or swipe operations on any location at any time

Can easily add click location

Save the configuration so that you don't need to re-record the next time you use it.

2. Settings

Set the click speed.

Set the number of repetitions

3. Launch

Auto clicker helps you automatically tap the screen

Permission description

Auto clicker uses Accessibility Service to achieve automatic click

No ROOT permission required

Only supports Android7.0 and above systems.

After the process killed or reinstallation and upgrade, you need to reset permissions (this is not a BUG, the mechanism of the Android system)