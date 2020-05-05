Auto redial calls again and again even if the number is busy engaged or dropped the call. Dial list of contacts one after another in the loop ( Loop Redial ).

Dual sim mobiles are supported chose your desired calling sim and Auto Redialer will dial from that sim

Features on the Auto redial calls app include:

* Fastest Call Redial App on play store

* Dual sim mobiles supported dial call form your preferred sim

* Loop Redial: Dial list of numbers one after another

* Dial number with extension number

* Import contacts directly from CSV, XlS or XlSX file to redial list

* Auto end call after specific time e.g after 30 minutes auto call drop

* Auto Redial call very quickly right after disconnected, engaged or busy

* Auto Call Redialer mute mic or turn on speakerphone in calls anytime

* Automatically dial call after a specific time

* Redial calls for n times

*** This app may not work with some devices before giving bad ratings please email us your issue at "gullustudios@gmail.com" ***

Permissions in this app are required to make this app work properly like read call state