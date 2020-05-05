Join or Sign In

Auto Redial Call | Fast Call ReDialer for Android

By KewlApps Free

Developer's Description

By KewlApps

Auto redial calls again and again even if the number is busy engaged or dropped the call. Dial list of contacts one after another in the loop ( Loop Redial ).

Dual sim mobiles are supported chose your desired calling sim and Auto Redialer will dial from that sim

Features on the Auto redial calls app include:

* Fastest Call Redial App on play store

* Dual sim mobiles supported dial call form your preferred sim

* Loop Redial: Dial list of numbers one after another

* Dial number with extension number

* Import contacts directly from CSV, XlS or XlSX file to redial list

* Auto end call after specific time e.g after 30 minutes auto call drop

* Auto Redial call very quickly right after disconnected, engaged or busy

* Auto Call Redialer mute mic or turn on speakerphone in calls anytime

* Automatically dial call after a specific time

* Redial calls for n times

*** This app may not work with some devices before giving bad ratings please email us your issue at "gullustudios@gmail.com" ***

Permissions in this app are required to make this app work properly like read call state

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.22

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.22

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 13
Downloads Last Week 1
