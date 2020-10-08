Join or Sign In

AudioBooks Bedtime Stories & Kids Stories for Android

By Thunder Wolf Free

Developer's Description

By Thunder Wolf

New stories every week.

AudioBooks & Text.

Huge collection of bedtime stories for kids.

Dear parents, if you are looking for a way for your sons and daughters to fall asleep in a matter of minutes, you have just found the free audio bedtime stories for kids.

An offline educational story book app fun to use with a lot of stories for kids with wonderful pictures.The most beloved children stories from around the world are together in one app and all are for free! We made this app with great care and perfection so that kids can have fun and learn at the same time. It is entertaining and educational. All stories have text with the audio, so kids will focus more on the word and pronunciation.

Contains the best and largest collection of kids stories. By reading a short English story from this app every day, you can help your kids build values, as well as improve their reading comprehension skills.

A marvellous collection of high-quality stories for children which makes reading more fun and entertaining, our bedtime story books for kids are very interesting as they narrate about moral, kingdom, fairy tales, funny and animals. They teach love, respect, kindness, self-confidence, the reading books for children are quite short to make it easy for a child to listen till the end of the story.

Enjoy reading these stories with your kids on a mobile device. They are all light, fast and very intuitive to read. The great thing is that more stories for children are going to be added every week.

Helping to develop your child's love for books and a daily reading habit. develop a good sleeping habit.

It's the perfect way for parents and kids to bond while reading bedtime stories! :)

Ancient/old stories will give you the feeling of listening to Grandmothers tales.

We do our best to make the reading books for kids as great as possible,we spend time working on each story, all parts of the app are in the best possible quality; the plots of the stories are kind and educative, this app is here to keep your kids engaged while they can easily learn to read books with colorful pictures.

The benefits of having so many different categories of stories is that you are sure to find many different ones that your kid will like, we list some of the most popular and famous stories with pictures in our app.

Among the huge collection of stories for kids you will find many popular titles as well!

Some of the popular stories included are:

Snow White & Red Rose

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Red Cap

The Wolf & The Seven Little Kids

Cinderella

Rapunzel

The Frog Prince

The Golden Goose

Rumpelstiltskin

Tom Thumb

The King Of The Golden Mountain

And more famous stories every week !

Here's what you will get:

Pretty simple and easy to use interface, attractive design and graphics.

All stories are free to read and listen.

Pictures for every story.

High Quality audio & enchanting music for every category.

Collecting points after finishing stories which motivates kids to read more.

Distinct categories of inspirational stories.

No internet connection needed (only audio requires internet).

7 awesome categories of bedtime stories and more to come.

Tales that will educate your children.

Easily find your childs favourite fable.

Relive the famous stories of childhood.

Increase your imagination and visualisation.

Helps kids in learning core skills of listening, reading & speaking.

Audio books develop listening skills and quiet concentration and help you understand complex language.

If English is not your first language, you will benefit from hearing clear pronunciation and native speech patterns.

Support both mobile phone and tablet.

You can mark stories as favourites.

You can increase and decrease the font size of the text.

Option to Mark as Read a story will help you to identify which stories are left to read!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.10

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 1.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
