X

Audio Noise Reducer & Recorder for iOS

By Inverse.AI Free

Developer's Description

By Inverse.AI

Noise reducer is a tool of noise removal in audio files. Your recorded audio wont be up to the mark if its noisy, so you need a good noise reducer app to hear it clear on your audio player. Its the best noise reducer/cancellation app in the market by a great margin because it incorporates the latest Deep learning process to remove/cancel noise from an audio file.

It also features a sound recorder inside it along with the noise reducing/canceling feature. It even lets you save your reduced audio in different formats like AAC, MP3, WAV. Its something a perfect noise reduction/cancellation app must include in its features.

If you want to create audiobooks for free, you can use this perfect noise-free audio recorder (which you can also call noise reducer pro - cuz its for the real pros) to create some awesome audiobooks that are not at all noisy.

To wrap it up, if you want all that in one little package, this noise reducer is the perfect app for you. So, download and enjoy clear sounds free of distractions.

Supported audio file formats are:

M4A (AAC)

MP3

WAV

Noise reducer offers a variety of product for all users.

Noise reducer FREE:

-Record or Import unlimited audio

-Denoise unlimited Audio

-Save first 20 minutes denoised audio free

-Get 5 minutes by watching Reward video

Noise reducer PREMIUM:

-Record unlimited audio

-Denoise unlimited audio

-Save unlimited denoised audio

-No Ads

Noise reducer premium has four package

-Weekly

-Monthly

-Yearly

The weekly package will cost $9.99 per week, the monthly package will cost $19.99 per month and the yearly package will cost $99.99 per year.

Payment will be charged to the iTunes Account at the end of your trial period if applicable, otherwise at the time of your purchase.

Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Accounts will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

Noise Reducer's Terms of Use at shorturl.at/cDJY9

Noise Reducer's Privacy Policy at shorturl.at/bsAHR

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.3

General

Release January 23, 2020
Date Added January 23, 2020
Version 5.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wiâ??Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping