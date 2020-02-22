Follow Artie and his Magic Pencil on another exciting and educational adventure, but this time, across a greatly expanded animal world! Navigate enchanting maps, and when our hero has an idea, tap the lightbulb, connect the dots and watch as your creations spring to life with funny animations and high-quality audio, in 16 languages!

Perfect for ages 3-6

MAIN FEATURES:

- BRAND NEW animal map packs to explore!

- 8 free toys and gifts to draw and share in Arties Village

- NOW 75 further animals to purchase in Ocean Odyssey, Savanna Safari, Arctic Adventure,Jungle Journey andFarm Friends

- Learn to draw using basic and irregular shapes with a handy dot-to-dot system

- Encourage sharing and friendship with a whole cast of cute characters

- Reinforce learning with a bonus card matching game

- Learn the names of the objects and animals

- Hear how to say them with friendly voice-over

- Watch humorous animations and interactions when pressing on animals

- No third-party advertising, no social media

LEARN TO DRAW:

- a Lion

- a Robot

- a Dinosaur

- a Polar Bear

- a Shark

- a Cow and Calf

- a Monkey

- an Orangutan

- many more!

At Minilab Studios, we make a simple pledge: to make fun and learning one and the same, through safe and playful digital experiences that stimulate childrens curiosity and creativity.

Find out more at minilabstudios.com