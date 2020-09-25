Sign in to add and modify your software
Anime TV is an amazing Anime app for every Anime fan lover and Otaku should have download this App.
Features:
* Amazing FREE Anime .
* Search Anime.
* HD quality.
* Track Favorite Animes
* Make Watch Lists
* Plan what to watch
* English SUB & DUB Animes
* Check the schedule for new upcoming episodes
* English Subbed and Dubbed category
* Browse by Trending, New Release , New Series Release , Popular Release and Genres
* App Inbuilt Anilist.co and Kitsu.io syncing and media