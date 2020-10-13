Launch AirDroid!

- double/triple tap redirect

- ear spoofing / battery check /5 color(white/black/red/gold/spacegray) theme support

Supports

AirPod 1

AirPod 2

AirPod Pro (this is in Beta, AirPod Pro images coming soon!)

-AirDroid-

Using AirDroid | Airpods pro on Android like Iphone

Supports the current status of Airpod1/Airpod2 through various themes

The current battery information of the Airpod can be checked periodically via the notification alarm

You can observe the real-time battery information in the notification window, and also set the cycle.

You can use various functions (next song / previous song / volume up, down, etc.) by registering an event to Airpod twice touch / four touch.

Search on google AirDroid for lost one airpod function to detect sound when the Airpod is lost.

Airpod Double Touch / Quad Touch events allow you to set various actions on your Android, including the next song / previous song / volume up / volume down.