Launch AirDroid!
- double/triple tap redirect
- ear spoofing / battery check /5 color(white/black/red/gold/spacegray) theme support
Supports
AirPod 1
AirPod 2
AirPod Pro (this is in Beta, AirPod Pro images coming soon!)
-AirDroid-
Using AirDroid | Airpods pro on Android like Iphone
Supports the current status of Airpod1/Airpod2 through various themes
The current battery information of the Airpod can be checked periodically via the notification alarm
You can observe the real-time battery information in the notification window, and also set the cycle.
You can use various functions (next song / previous song / volume up, down, etc.) by registering an event to Airpod twice touch / four touch.
Search on google AirDroid for lost one airpod function to detect sound when the Airpod is lost.
Airpod Double Touch / Quad Touch events allow you to set various actions on your Android, including the next song / previous song / volume up / volume down.