AirDroid | Airpods pro on android like iphone for Android

By Frixty Developer Free

Developer's Description

By Frixty Developer

Launch AirDroid!

- double/triple tap redirect

- ear spoofing / battery check /5 color(white/black/red/gold/spacegray) theme support

Supports

AirPod 1

AirPod 2

AirPod Pro (this is in Beta, AirPod Pro images coming soon!)

-AirDroid-

Using AirDroid | Airpods pro on Android like Iphone

Supports the current status of Airpod1/Airpod2 through various themes

The current battery information of the Airpod can be checked periodically via the notification alarm

You can observe the real-time battery information in the notification window, and also set the cycle.

You can use various functions (next song / previous song / volume up, down, etc.) by registering an event to Airpod twice touch / four touch.

Search on google AirDroid for lost one airpod function to detect sound when the Airpod is lost.

Airpod Double Touch / Quad Touch events allow you to set various actions on your Android, including the next song / previous song / volume up / volume down.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
