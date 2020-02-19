X

In calculus, getting the answer doesnt always mean understanding the solution. The Aida | Calculus app from Pearson is the first mobile AI tutor that provides instant feedback on your steps and guides you to the solution through personalized hints, interactive explainer videos, and worked-out examples. Go beyond the final answer - understand how to solve the problem and relate to math in the real world. Free through March 2020!

Features

Explore calculus - Visualization helps you see logical connections between different calculus concepts, so you can understand and progress through them more easily.

Math in the real world - Engaging interactive videos are based on the most difficult concepts, showing you fun and relatable explanations.

Suggestions for you - The more you use Aida, the more it adapts to your learning style and recommends useful activities.

Step-by-step feedback - You can get real-time feedback and hints on a homework problem by taking a snapshot of your work from your iPhone, or entering your solution using the apps keyboard.

What's new in version 1.5.0

Release February 19, 2020
Date Added February 19, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

