1Bridge Advisor (1BA) and Field staff are an integral part of the 1Bridge value proposition of providing Access, Choice & Convenience to the Ruban Consumer. As consumers trusted partner they collaborate with each other to bring relevant products & services to the consumer and support in the delivery & fulfillment process. Field level activities to complete all tasks essential for existing local or aspiring entrepreneur is done using this mobile application. 1BAs who seek to upgrade their skills, grow their entrepreneurial ambitions and earn better incomes use it to achieve their business goals. Field staff supporting the 1BAs use this app to quickly respond to consumer needs and achieve better coordination and satisfaction.