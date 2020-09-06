Addatimes - Originals Web Series | Bengali Movies | Music | Sports

Addatimes is first of its kind Bengali video-on-demand platform, which offers a wide range of effervescent, witty & original content that is contemporary yet binds the traditional Bengali culture together for the Bengalis globally.

Download & Subscribe to our App now to access uninterrupted streaming of our Original Web Series, Old & Latest Bengali movies, Original and Internationally acclaimed short films, HD LIVE Sports, carefully hand-picked trending and classic Bengali songs in our MP3 section, Reality series, Fashion DIY videos, Cookery shows, Biographies, LIVE Events and much more, all available in high quality streaming package and with new content releasing every month.

A complete package of entertainment in-stored for you-

FOR BINGE LOVERS - Our Binge Watch Originals / Our Original Web Series

Now you can binge watch all of our original Bengali web series exclusively on Addatimes App on-the-go. Enjoy seamless streaming of web series of different genres ranging from romance to thrill to comedy on our App.

1. Khyapa - Saga of the soul-seeking journey of a teenager. Starring Arya Dasgupta, Pushan Dasgupta, Diti Saha

2. One Night Stand - An erotic night that brings and departs three strangers. Starring Prriyam Chakraborty, Saurav Das, Neil Ambarish

3. Sufiyana - A tale surrounding different shades of womanhood. Starring Anusha Vishwanathan, Ujan Chatterjee

4. Feluda - The iconic Satyajit Ray detective series first time released as a web series in an all-new contemporary avatar starring Parambrata Chatterjee & Riddhi Sen

5. Virgin Mohito- A star-studded take on women, their virginity, and their relationships . Starring June Maliah, Anindita Bose, Piya Debnath, Ushashie Chakraborty, Alaknanda Roy, Geetasree Roy, Ananya Sen

6. Monsoon Melodies- A unique love story. Starring Prriyam Chakraborty, Anshu Bach

7. BC Baal - An absurd detective series. Starring Sahidur Rahman

And the list continues. You can watch all of these including a lot more web series on Addatimes App, all you need to do is download the app, register & subscribe.

FOR MOVIE BUFFS

Watch classic and also recently released Bengali movies like Bedroom, Chalochitra circus, Arundhati, char, Byomkesh, Mon mane na, hero, paglu and many more ranging from your favorite on-screen tolly couples Dev and Koel Mullick to Abir Chatterjee and Jeet movies streaming on Addatimes App. Your weekend movie binge is sorted with us.

FOR SHORTS LOVERS

Not only web series but our original short films sections cater to your on the go entertainment needs. Browse through our Dil se section for a peg of beautifully crafted romantic short films, or tune to our Thrill Pill section for some intense thriller shorts, and also we have for you internationally acclaimed short films in our handpicked shorts for the avid web entertainment buffs.

FOR SPORTS FANATICS

Live stream the most loved football league of the East only on Addatimes. Witness Bengal's football legend take a digital For the first time ever in the history of Calcutta Football League, the match between three legendary teams East Bengal FC, Mohammaden SC, Mohun Bagan AC is being live streamed. Watch out for East Bengal FC and Mohammaden SC match HD live streaming on September 11, 2018, from 4:15 PM IST and also the match between Mohun Bagan AC and Mohammaden SC on Addatimes App. Watch match highlights direct from the stadium and much more only on Addatimes App.

WHY ADDATIMES?

1. New shows added each month, at times every fortnight

2. Reasonable Subscription Plan

3. No interruption of Ads, we guarantee you an ad-free content

4. HD Videos

5. Ease of accessibility - You can stream our content on our Apps, website, Android TV, Amazon fire Tv stick app, also on any smartphone irrespective of its size and high tech features it just needs a smartphone

6. One stop for all your entertainment cravings- sports, movies, web series, short films, events, reality series.