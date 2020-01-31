Action! is the right way to track all your favorites TV shows & movies in a single app!

Discover popular & top rated lists, browse by genre & find out when a new episode or movie is coming up.

Main features :

Search

Filter TV shows & movies: most popular, top rated and genres or search directly by name.

Discover

Get a detailed view of what you're looking for with complete information like trailers, rating, runtime, casting details, similar TV shows or movies, gallery of pictures, ...

For TV shows, find out all episodes by season and the next episode airing date.

Track

Keep track of what you've seen and what's coming up.

Follow your favorite TV shows and receive notifications when a new episode is coming up.

Add movies to your watchlist and be warned when they're in theaters. Mark as watched when you have seen them and give them a rating.

iOS 12 ready

Peek & pop on your 3D Touch device, search directly in spotlight, Picture in Picture, Multitasking support on your iPad with Split View & Slide Over.

Synchronize

Keep your lists in sync between your iPhone & iPad with iCloud.

Please note that this app don't allow to watch shows or movies.