AT&T Landline Texting allows customers to send and receive text messages from an existing landline or toll-free phone number in the United States and Canada. If an AT&T Landline Texting customer allows you to access their account, you can use this app to read and reply to text messages sent to the landline or toll-free number.

Features of AT&T Landline Texting solution* include:

Customizable Signature Add a short personal message to outbound text messages.

Auto Reply Send an automated text message to anyone who texts into an enabled landline number. Auto Reply messages can be set for specified hours of the day/day of the week.

Scheduled Texting Send a text message to one recipient, multiple recipients, or a group at a specific date and time.

Group Texting Create a named group of up to 50 contacts and send text messages to the entire group.

Picture Texts (MMS) - Send and receive images.

Synced Experience - All contacts and conversation histories are synced between your computer, tablet, and smartphone.

Additional features for Premium package customers - Easily coordinate with your co-workers on customer responses with:

-Unread Message Timer Receive an alert so you never let a message sit too long before responding.

-Sent By Name Messages include the senders name, so you can tell which colleague replied last.

-Is Typing Indicator - Shows that a colleague is responding to a message so you dont have to.

*Applicable features based upon the AT&T Landline Texting package purchased.

By selecting and installing the AT&T Landline Texting application you agree to the AT&T Landline Texting End User License Agreement. See landlinetexting.att.com/legal.