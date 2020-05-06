AP & TS News Papers Android application brings together all the major Daily Telugu News Papers published in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states to easy way to read users mobile phones. Users can access, read and save & Download their Daily Telugu NewsPaper published daily as ePaper. Users can read all major Telugu and English newspapers published in AandhraPradesh and Telangana states, from anywhere in the world. Users can also save their favourite articles, news items or whole of the Today newspaper in PDF format.

With this Telugu Daily Newspaper app in mobile, users will never ever miss their newspaper while they are away from home. Users can flip through their home district edition and their favourite pages and columns from anywhere they go, with a touch on their mobile application. Users can still read their favourite weekly magazines with this application.

It is cost saving: as users dont have to purchase any subscription to read the same Daily Telugu newspaper they get every morning and also they can read multiple newspapers Like today Newspapers Telugu & English News Papers and magazines every day. It is eco-friendly as it saves paper which intern is saving lot of trees.

Available Telugu News Papers AndhraPradesh Main Papers And Districts: * Eenadu Telugu Newspaper * Andhra Praba Telugu Newspaper * Costa Encounter Telugu Newspaper * Andhra Jyothi Telugu Newspaper * Leader Telugu Newspaper * Manam Telugu Newspaper * Prajasakthi Telugu Newspaper * Sakshi Telugu Newspaper * Surya Telugu Newspaper* Vishalandhra Telugu Newspaper *AndhraBhoomi Telugu Newspaper * Vaartha Telugu Newspaper * Vaarthaprhba Telugu Newspaper *AndhraPatrika Telugu Newspaper

Available Telugu Telangana Mainpapers : * Eenadu Telugu Newspaper * Andhra Praba Telugu Newspaper *AndhraBhoomi Telugu Newspaper * Andhra Jyothi Telugu Newspaper * Mana Telangana Telugu Newspaper * Manam Telugu Newspaper * Namastey TelanganaTelugu Newspaper * Sakshi Telugu Newspaper * Nava Telangana Telugu Newspaper * Surya Telugu Newspaper * V6 Velugu Telugu Newspaper * Vijaya kranthi Telugu Newspaper

Available Telugu Weekly Magazines * Andhra Bhoomi * Andhra Praba * Champak * Chitra Praba * Eenadu * Grih Sobha * Hasya anandam * Hindu Sunday * Andhra Jyothi

* Mana Telangana * Nava Telangana * Surya * Surya Chitra * Swathi * Vaartha * Velugu Life * Velugu Success *Telugu Education Magazines

Available English Mainpapers: * Deccan Chronicle * DNA * The Economic Times * Hans India * Pioneer * Statesman * The Asian Age * The Indian Express * The Times Of India * The Tribune

Features in AP & TS Telugu News Papers 2019

* All papers are opened directly in PDF format

*Get daily Telugu News Papers in PDF before 7 A.M

* Papers are served in true PDF, we don't show any websites inside App

* Option to share Paper clippings Via WhatsApp or other Apps

Daily News: This app will give daily news alerts as and when it happens. Users will not miss out any breaking news at any point of time. Users get alerts about local news, national and international news about politics, cricket, sports, movies, music, technology and gadgets.

Status Videos:Users can download excellent videos and share to their WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram. The application has loads of videos on love, friendship, politics, movies and other funny videos.

WhatsApp Status Saver: This application automatically saves the interesting status messages, pictures and videos from the contacts in WhatsApp. Users can choose to save and share those interesting status messages to their own WhatsApp account just with a touch.

Gallery: Users can dive in to an ocean of beautiful images of their favourite actors, actresses, photoshoots, wallpapers and events like latest movie releases, audio launch functions, teasers, trailers, gossips and a lot more. Users will never miss an update about things happening in the movie and fashion world.