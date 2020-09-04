Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

A320 LOADSHEET T&B 180 3z PAX for iOS

By Amdre Ferreira $4.99

Developer's Description

By Amdre Ferreira

This is my version 2.0 "A320 LOADSHEET TRIM and BALANCE 3 ZONES PAX". This app was created to practice the manual load sheet. Fill out a load sheet is apparently easy, but when we have to do it quickly... This app is a good tool to practice and crosscheck. The aircraft model used is the A320 Y180. The app was designed for Iphone and Ipad, including Iphone X and Ipad pro. The app is based on an original load sheet, will work only in portrait view, so in the case of the Iphones you will have to move with your finger the screen to get all over the page. Bigger the screen less moving. In the Ipad`s case the page will be in full view. The zoom in and out is available in all devices.. It can be installed in Iphone 4s and all above, and in Ipad2 and all above. Needs IOS 9.0 or higher.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now