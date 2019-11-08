X

With the great interest of football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia being the first popular game, dirt courts have appeared, which is a passion for tens of thousands of players. Similarly, the day of the school's physical share was one of the most important events of the week for many students. Shams has emerged as one of the most prominent football talents in the world and in the Kingdom to bring the children of the specialized academies beyond these stages in many stages.

And the role of the Sports Authority in its role in the establishment of the (Association of Neighborhood Teams for football), which plays its legislative and regulatory roles in the field of dirt. The Ministry of Education has also been keen to embrace its children through the establishment of " The neighborhood club) to be a suitable place to exercise their social and sports activities, which highlight the sport of football to be (clubs clubs) incubating a large number of amateur beginners who are waiting for a bright future.

We have decided to contribute to the achievement of one of the goals of the vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030, "A vibrant and vibrant society." We are active in the field of amateur football. We work intensively to empower, motivate and monetize football fans and promote a culture of community participation. Talent and marketing to professional clubs to help increase the strength of the Saudi league and the team. In addition, we are interested in enriching the media content in the amateur football world to create new interest in the Saudi street through our media programs and the application of Hawari, which is the official interface of the project.

