Oodles has 50000 free ebooks and audiobooks

Enjoy 50000 classic books and audiobooks on iPhone and iPad.

Join over 3 million users!

With Oodles, you can

+ Read world's best authors for free

+ Browse books in over 100 categories

+ Take your library anywhere with you

+ Read books offline

+ Listen to audiobooks offline

+ Share ebook and audiobook with friends

Listen to free audio books only on Oodles.

Our top categories -

Fiction books, Romance books, Fantasy books, Adventure books, Science fiction, Christmas books, Horror books, Short stories, Love stories, Religious books, Humor books, History books, Poems, Poetry, Travel books, Detective Books, and many many more !!!

Our most popular authors -

Jane Austen, Dostoevsky, Charles Dickens, Oscar Wilde, Mark Twain, Lewis Carroll, Wodehouse, James Joyce, Aesop, Victor Hugo, HG Wells, Plato, Jack London, Sigmund Freud, Thomas Hardy, and others

Our most popular books -

Aesops fables, Peter pan, Sherlock holmes, Moby dick, Alice in wonderland, Pride and Prejudice, Kama sutra, Dorian gray, Beowulf, Grimms fairy tales, Anna karenina, Don quixote, Hamlet, Macbeth, Pinocchio and thousands more

Our Hindi Books Selection -

Premchand, Chanakya Niti, Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore

We offer books in many languages -

Chinese books, German books, French books, Spanish books, Portuguese books, Russian books, Greek books, Japanese books, Polish books, Italian books, Dutch books

We hope you like the application and share it with your friends! Write to us at hello@oodlesbooks.com

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
