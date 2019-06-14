Meet our NEW version! Better and faster!

Free mobile application 4shared for Android is a convenient and fast way to access your account at 4shared.com, including all documents, photos, music, etc. directly from your Android device whenever you wish to.

The convenient public search option allows you to search for and find the file you need within the massive 4shared file database. Its also simple to define various search filters (upload time, size, type of file, etc.) to get the best results and add the necessary file to your own account at 4shared.com.

With 4shared for Android you can easily copy, move, rename, delete, upload and download any files from your account at 4shared.com on your smartphone or tablet and share them with your colleagues, relatives and friends.

4shared for Android enables:

Fast and convenient access to 30,000,000+ files.

User-friendly search within massive 4shared database with an option to instantly add the found files to your account.

A possibility to manage your account at 4shared.com, listen to music and even watch videos directly on your Android device.

Instant sharing of files from your 4shared account via the app.Required app permissions:

Contacts - only used for reading contact list. This enables sharing your files to emails from your contacts.

We do not enable any 3rd-party access to your contact list info.

Device ID & Call information - only used for reading the status of any ongoing calls. This enables pausing streamed music in the app, when someones calling you.

Photos/Media/Files - enables file upload from Android device (including Camera upload) to your 4shared account and the download of files from your account to the phone storage or SD card.

Identity - used for the correct sign-in to your 4shared account via the app.

We do not sell or otherwise transfer your personal data to 3rd-party vendors.

Wi-Fi connection info - only used for reading the state of Wi-Fi connection. This improves file upload and download app features.

Facebook Network Audience:

