Only single tap for better connection with 4G Mode | Ping Master

If you have 4G signal issue, 4G Mode | Ping Master is the right app you must try.

4G Mode | Ping Master app will redirect to android advanced system radio settings to lock your 4G / LTE or 3G / WCDMA signal.

Your device will run only in single signal even signal in your area is poor without automatic switching.

4G Mode | Ping Master built in Ping Master, you can perform asynchronous ping up to 200 burst ping to any host or IP.

With 4G Mode | Ping Master you can view your connection details such as IP address, realtime internet speed and realtime ping.

4G Mode not have service in background so it safe for your device resource.

Key features:

- Show realtime speed, ping, and signal status

- Lock single network to android system

- Quick burst ping

- Custom ping to any host or ip address

- Port scan

- Find subnet devices

- Network details information

If you have any issue GSM service please switch ON/OFF airplane mode to reset connection and disable changed setting to default.

**Note

This app not recommended and maybe not work for Samsung and Huawei devices