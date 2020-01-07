X

2 Pac || Songs & Lyrics for Android

By KebabProject Free

Developer's Description

By KebabProject

Biography 2Pac :

Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur was embroiled in a feud between East Coast and West Coast rappers and was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996, leaving behind an influential musical legacy at the age of 25.

2Pac List :

Changes

All Eyez On Me

Do For Love

Hail Mary

Hit 'Em Up (feat. Outlawz)

Ambition As a Ridah

Smile

Ghetto Gospel (feat. Elton John)

Better Dayz

Only God Can Judge Me

All About U

Life Goes On

Ambitionz Az a Ridah

California Love

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 8
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping