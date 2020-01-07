Biography 2Pac :
Hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur was embroiled in a feud between East Coast and West Coast rappers and was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996, leaving behind an influential musical legacy at the age of 25.
2Pac List :
Changes
All Eyez On Me
Do For Love
Hail Mary
Hit 'Em Up (feat. Outlawz)
Ambition As a Ridah
Smile
Ghetto Gospel (feat. Elton John)
Better Dayz
Only God Can Judge Me
All About U
Life Goes On
Ambitionz Az a Ridah
California Love
