Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

10th Economics & Disaster Management Notes for Android

By T.A.Wani Free

Developer's Description

By T.A.Wani

(Useful for Teachers & Students)10th Economics & Disaster Management NotesThis android application contains notes of Class 10th Economics, Disaster Management & Road Safety Education. These notes are based on the textbook prescribed by the J&K State Board of School Education (J&K Bose). An attempt has been made to keep these notes to the point and precise wherever possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that like 10TH GEOGRAPHY NOTES, it is also the first attempt of its kind to make the notes of 10th Economics & Disaster Management available through an Android App. Although notes of 10th Economics based on NCERT & CBSE syllabus are widely available through playstore as well as through numerous websites, but notes of Economics based on the syllabus of JKBOSE aren't available anywhere in the internet.

>

It consists of the following Sections/chapters:

A) ECONOMICS

1- Understanding J&K Economics

2- Employment Generation

B) DISASTER MANAGEMENT

1- Protecting Ourselves From Disasters

C) ROAD SAFETY EDUCATION

These notes have been arranged in the pattern of textual questions. A section entitled "The Index of Questions" has been provided so that it becomes easy for you to navigate to the desired questions. Another section entitled "Additional Questions" has also been provided at the end of some chapters. It consists some additional questions and important terms. It is hoped that you will find this endeavour useful.

Any suggestion or feedback from your side shall be most welcomed.

Wish you best of luck.

With regards

Mr. T. A. Wani

Note: Please don't install this app if you are outside J&K State because it might not be much useful to you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.2

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 9.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 2
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now