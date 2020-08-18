(Useful for Teachers & Students)10th Economics & Disaster Management NotesThis android application contains notes of Class 10th Economics, Disaster Management & Road Safety Education. These notes are based on the textbook prescribed by the J&K State Board of School Education (J&K Bose). An attempt has been made to keep these notes to the point and precise wherever possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that like 10TH GEOGRAPHY NOTES, it is also the first attempt of its kind to make the notes of 10th Economics & Disaster Management available through an Android App. Although notes of 10th Economics based on NCERT & CBSE syllabus are widely available through playstore as well as through numerous websites, but notes of Economics based on the syllabus of JKBOSE aren't available anywhere in the internet.

It consists of the following Sections/chapters:

A) ECONOMICS

1- Understanding J&K Economics

2- Employment Generation

B) DISASTER MANAGEMENT

1- Protecting Ourselves From Disasters

C) ROAD SAFETY EDUCATION

These notes have been arranged in the pattern of textual questions. A section entitled "The Index of Questions" has been provided so that it becomes easy for you to navigate to the desired questions. Another section entitled "Additional Questions" has also been provided at the end of some chapters. It consists some additional questions and important terms. It is hoped that you will find this endeavour useful.

Any suggestion or feedback from your side shall be most welcomed.

Wish you best of luck.

With regards

Mr. T. A. Wani

Note: Please don't install this app if you are outside J&K State because it might not be much useful to you.