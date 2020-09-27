Join or Sign In

100% SURE DRAWS for Android

By Barclays Tips Free

Developer's Description

By Barclays Tips

100% sure draws provides accurate soccer predictions tips from all football leagues in the world

Football and Soccer Tips and Predictions

- Instant Access Free To Our Application Betting TIPS

- All Tips Update Before 12AM - GMT Everyday

- All Tips Update Everyday

- BIG Odds and High Odds

- HT/FT Fixed Matches

- HT MATCHES

- FT MATCHES

- Free Tips

- Sending Notification After Added New Tips

- Daily matches (best available odds)

- Daily HT FT Betting tips

- Notification service (subscribe/unsubscribe options)

- All betting tips are completely FREE

- 100% Success

- HT/FT Fixed Matches

Correct score prediction, fixed matches, soccer, today football prediction

Win bet is the most accurate and best source of soccer predictions.You are one click away from changing your life. This is the best and most accurate betting predictions app worldwide. Today's football predictions are ready.

Features of x1 bet

Correct score prediction

Fixed matches

Daily sure 2+

Free football prediction

Today football prediction

Soccer prediction

Betting tips

Livescore

Soccer news

League standings

Bet predictions, live scores, stats, results, odds news for over 850 leagues.

BetAnalyser is the best free app for football. It covers more than 850 leagues from 90+ countries and major competitions.

Now you can easily study and predict the outcome of the upcoming matches in a unique way with a high probability using stats, teams attack strength, defence weakness and recent form analysis!

It has EVERYTHING YOU NEED about upcoming football matches in order to make better betting decisions, presented in a unique, clear, intuitive and interactive way.

Betting Tips

For each match you can have a graph which shows percentages for Win-Draw-Loss (1-X-2) based on an advanced algorithm. It is produced after deep learning analysis on the match.

For each MATCH:

- Betting Tip

- Both teams previous RESULTS in the league

- HISTORY RECORD of the results between the two teams

- Graphs for WIN-DRAW-LOSS (W-D-L)

- Graphs for AVERAGE goals per team

- Graphs for UNDER-OVER 1.5 goals

- Graphs for UNDER-OVER 2.5 goals

- Graphs for GOAL-NOGOAL

- Radar Chart for form analysis

- Live score

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.6

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 9.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
