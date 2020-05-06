Internet Speed Test is a speed checker, analyzes tool test " Download, Upload, Ping " which helps you to measure Internet connection speed on Android.

internet speed test meter app is an internet speed test app. It can check Speed for your mobile cellular Network on 2g , 3g, 4g, DSL, LTE ... it's for several objectives like showing download speed test, Upload, and PING data meter .test internet connection speed.

Internet speed test -Wifi speed test

internet speed test tool allows you to show "IP address"

WiFi and mobile signal finding tool,

WiFi speed test ability to select the default server for speed test,

tests download speed (downlink)

tests upload speed (uplink)

. test ping speed

internet speed test free measurement of data transfer time delays (latency, ping)

two typical data transfer units (kbps, Mbps),

automatic selection of speed test parameters depending on the type of a connection (LTE, WiFi, 3G)

basic information about the connection (IP address, Internet service provider and organization, SIM operator or name of the WiFi network)

internet speed test explained the history of results with options to filter and sort the list according to the different criteria,

ability to customize speed test parameters to meet your needs (the duration of the test, the number of connections),

detailed information about the tests (measured value of download/upload/ping, connection type, date, settings),

easily copy your IP address and results to the clipboard,

vibration handling,

compatibility mode with less powerful and older devices (switch on/off tween animations)

notes :

Multiple tests will give you different results on internet speed test wifi

, even if you take the same test double or twice. This is because test servers are located in separate fields and the number of people online also check that you use VPN connected that also can pretend your speed here we talk about internet speed test quality

. It is best to take a good sample of tests to see what your average is in internet speed test kbps.