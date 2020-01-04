X

iOS 12 Icon Pack Pro & Free Icon Pack 2019 for Android

By Launcher Pack Free

Developer's Description

By Launcher Pack

iOS 12 Icon Pack Pro & Free Icon Pack 2019 is a new free icon pack pro 2019.

iOS 12 Icon Pack Pro : A package of icons that reflects the style of IOS 13 in Iphone phones.

iOS 12 Icon Pack Pro : Clean & beautiful multi shapes icons inspired by the last Iphone icon pack.

iOS 12 Icon Pack Pro : A colorful set of icons, consisting of more than 40000+ Clean & beautiful HD icons .

FEATURES

40000+ Icons in full HD .

Daily Icons updates .

Custom Icon Request .

Material style application .

Dark mode

PRO & FREE

24/24 Support .

Supports Launchers:

Please note: This is a set of icons, and a special launcher for Android is required .

Ex :

Nova launcher, Atom launcher, Apex launcher, Poco launcher ...

No support for Google Now Launcher , Pixel Launcher, plus launcher that comes with the phone.

Having problems with icons?

Feel free to email us at :

launcher.team.contact@gmail.com

Thank you for choosing iOS 12 Icon Pack Pro .

Don't forget to leave us a review if you like our icon pack.

