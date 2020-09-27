Join or Sign In

iKAR by ITD - e-Tax & Refunds for Android

By NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited Free

Developer's Description

iKAR- This mobile application of the Income-Tax Department offers a quick and convenient platform to pay direct taxes. Using iKAR, taxpayers will also be able to view status of their tax refunds issued by the Department.

Key Features:-

Payment of various direct taxes using PAN/TAN such as Advance Tax, Self-Assessment Tax, TDS/TCS, etc. The taxpayer is required to have a net-banking account with any of the Authorized Banks or a debit card in case of some banks.

Status tracking of your Income Tax and TDS Refunds.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
