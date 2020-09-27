iKAR- This mobile application of the Income-Tax Department offers a quick and convenient platform to pay direct taxes. Using iKAR, taxpayers will also be able to view status of their tax refunds issued by the Department.

Key Features:-

Payment of various direct taxes using PAN/TAN such as Advance Tax, Self-Assessment Tax, TDS/TCS, etc. The taxpayer is required to have a net-banking account with any of the Authorized Banks or a debit card in case of some banks.

Status tracking of your Income Tax and TDS Refunds.