15 MILLION USERS

Yuka scans food & personal care products to decipher their ingredients and evaluate their impact on your health.

In a world of incomprehensible labels, Yuka provides clarity in one quick scan so you can make clear-sighted purchases.

Yuka uses a simple color code to inform you of the product's impact on your health: excellent, good, mediocre, or poor. You can access a detailed info page for each product, to help you understand its grade.

700,000 FOOD PRODUCTS

Every product is evaluated according to 3 objective criteria: nutritional value, additives, and the organic dimension of the product.

300,000 COSMETIC PRODUCTS

The scoring method relies on analyzing all of the product's ingredients. Every ingredient is assigned a level of risk, based on current scientific research.

BEST PRODUCT RECOMMENDATIONS

For any product with a negative grade, Yuka will recommend in total independence a similar product that's better for your health as an alternative.

100% INDEPENDENT

Yuka is a 100% independent application. This means that product evaluations and recommendations are completely objective: no brand or manufacturer can influence them in one way or another. In addition, the application does not advertise. Find out more about our funding on our website.