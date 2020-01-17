15 MILLION USERS
Yuka scans food & personal care products to decipher their ingredients and evaluate their impact on your health.
In a world of incomprehensible labels, Yuka provides clarity in one quick scan so you can make clear-sighted purchases.
Yuka uses a simple color code to inform you of the product's impact on your health: excellent, good, mediocre, or poor. You can access a detailed info page for each product, to help you understand its grade.
700,000 FOOD PRODUCTS
Every product is evaluated according to 3 objective criteria: nutritional value, additives, and the organic dimension of the product.
300,000 COSMETIC PRODUCTS
The scoring method relies on analyzing all of the product's ingredients. Every ingredient is assigned a level of risk, based on current scientific research.
BEST PRODUCT RECOMMENDATIONS
For any product with a negative grade, Yuka will recommend in total independence a similar product that's better for your health as an alternative.
100% INDEPENDENT
Yuka is a 100% independent application. This means that product evaluations and recommendations are completely objective: no brand or manufacturer can influence them in one way or another. In addition, the application does not advertise. Find out more about our funding on our website.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.