X

Yuka - food & cosmetic scan for Android

By Yuka Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Yuka Apps

15 MILLION USERS

Yuka scans food & personal care products to decipher their ingredients and evaluate their impact on your health.

In a world of incomprehensible labels, Yuka provides clarity in one quick scan so you can make clear-sighted purchases.

Yuka uses a simple color code to inform you of the product's impact on your health: excellent, good, mediocre, or poor. You can access a detailed info page for each product, to help you understand its grade.

700,000 FOOD PRODUCTS

Every product is evaluated according to 3 objective criteria: nutritional value, additives, and the organic dimension of the product.

300,000 COSMETIC PRODUCTS

The scoring method relies on analyzing all of the product's ingredients. Every ingredient is assigned a level of risk, based on current scientific research.

BEST PRODUCT RECOMMENDATIONS

For any product with a negative grade, Yuka will recommend in total independence a similar product that's better for your health as an alternative.

100% INDEPENDENT

Yuka is a 100% independent application. This means that product evaluations and recommendations are completely objective: no brand or manufacturer can influence them in one way or another. In addition, the application does not advertise. Find out more about our funding on our website.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.21

General

Release January 17, 2020
Date Added January 17, 2020
Version 3.21

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping