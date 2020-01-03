X

Yoruba Methodist Hymn/Bible hymnal Book offline for Android

Yoruba Bible and Methodist Hymn Bible hymnal Book offline

This application contains Yoruba bible and all the Methodist hymns(Yoruba version)

Search for hymns with text and numbers,

You can Share each hymn lyrics

You can easily save hymn as a text file.

You can change the font size.

You can also easily copy hymns and paste anywhere.

It also contains some vital information about Methodist Church.

It does not require any internet connection to work.

It is free and easy to use and also to search for hymns or canticles. Enjoy.

