UFO Media Player app can play most of the video files as well as the protocols like Discs, Devices, Network steaming videos.

* Videos.

* Audios.

* Network streams.

* Network shares and drives.

* DVD ISOs.

Features

In UFO Media Player you can easily download subtitles and can manage it. Gesture control is one of the best feature of this app, so that with gestures you can control volume brightness and seeking. Also, you can make your own playlist in this media player and add videos you like or want to watch again and again. You can also add cover art to it.

Other features include like:

* Teletexts.

* Closed captions.

* Multi track audio and subtitles.

* Support for auto rotation.

* Adjustment of Aspect Ratio.

* Widget for audio control.

* Support of Audio Headsets.

* Complete Audio Media Library.

Formats and Cross Platform Support

UFO Media Player for Android plays most local video and audio files, as well as network streams (including adaptive streaming), DVD ISOs, like the desktop version of VLC. It also support disk shares. Some of the supported video formats are mkv, mp4, mov, avi, ogg, flac, ts, m2ts, wv, aac etc. Codecs are available without any further downloading. With VLC media library for both audio and video files user can search through folders directly.

All of this is supported by built in media library which browses your device folders and collects and sorts all your audio and video files into a single place for easy access and listening. You can use UFO Media Player for android as an audio player on the go. It has support for multi-track audio and subtitles.

It also includes a widget for audio control, supports audio headsets control and cover art making it more attractive and easy to use. But like all other apps it does requires access to your on phone and SD card storage in order to browse and access files. But it is still a good app for entertainment purposes.

GNU General Public License, version 2

