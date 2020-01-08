Browse freely & like no ones watching with built in Tor function. The Tornado browser with enabled Tor automatically blocks a wide range of online trackers from the moment you launch it to the second you leave it.

BROWSE FREELY WITH TOR

With Tor Browser, you are free to access sites your home network may have blocked and onion sites.

AUTOMATIC PRIVACY WITH TOR

- Tornado Browser with Tor isolates each website you visit so third-party trackers and ads can't follow you. Any cookies automatically clear when you're done browsing. So will your browsing history.

DEFEND AGAINST SURVEILLANCE

- Tor Browser prevents someone watching your connection from knowing what websites you visit. All anyone monitoring your browsing habits can see is that you're using Tor.

RESIST FINGERPRINTING

- Tor Browser aims to make all users look the same making it difficult for you to be fingerprinted based on your browser and device information.

MULTI-LAYERED ENCRYPTION

- Your traffic is relayed and encrypted three times as it passes over the Tor network. The network is comprised of thousands of volunteer-run servers known as Tor relays.

Information about the auto-renewable nature of the subscription

We give you access to the full functions of "Tor browser" "

- Free trial for 7 days

- Subscription period - 1 month. Every month your subscription is auto-renewed.

- Subscription automatically renews if automatic renewal is not turned off at least 24 hours before the end of the current period

- Charging for renewal of subscription takes place within 24 hours before the end of the current period.

- After the end of the trial period, the monthly subscription will begin with the price accepted in your country

- Update, manage and unsubscribe according to Apple's rules in your iTunes Connect account settings

- You can cancel your subscription in the iTunes account settings at this URL: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202039

- Privacy policy:

https://tornadobrowser.org/privacy.html

- Terms of use:

https://tornadobrowser.org/terms.html