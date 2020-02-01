Text To Speech & Voice Changer is an application that lets you input text via your android keyboard or microphone, and it will speak out your message. It has all kinds of applications, from helping those that cant speak, to being a fun toy and voice changer.

With this text to speech application, you can easily change the pitch of your voice to create a fun helium-like high pitched voice, or a deep, scary, monster-like voice in whatever way you want.

Simply type in your message or phrase (you can even use the microphone that is built in with the keyboard), and press the large, eye-catching "SPEAK" button below.

Thats it!

There are two large bars under the text box. These control either your frequency, or pitch of the voice, and the speed, or word-rate, of the TTS (text to speech) system.

Text To Speech & Voice Changer was designed to be simple to use. It can also be used with persons with disabilities. People that are:

-Vocally challanged

-Have a hurting mouth

-Soar throat

-Unable to talk

-Have a speech disorder

Have an annoying sibling that you don't want to talk to? Use the TTS system and tell them to leave without moving a muscle!

Want to prank call your friend without letting them know your voice? Use this application, type in your message (or even use the keyboard's microphone to type it in hands-free) and simply press "Speak" when your ready for the prank!

Want to troll your friends and pretend like there's a robot here? Simply make the voice frequency at the lowest, and hit "Speak"! The lower the frequency, the more robot-like you can sound!

This application is extremely small, memory efficient, and takes up almost no space at all! The clean, material-design of the interface is sure to catch your eye, and will help make controlling the app as easy as pie!

This application has been thoroughly tested on all devices, so it will look great on the largest of tablets, and work fine on the tiniest devices. This app will run on 99% of all android devices!

Not only that, but this is a great application for kids! By experimenting with different letters, they can easily see how it is pronounced. It's an interactive alphabet learning application, word pronunciation application, voice pitch changer application, voice speed changer/modifying application, and a utilitarian tool for folks with disabilities all in one.

The best part is, this application is FREE! We know how bad and annoying ads can be, so for a limited time, we have completely reduced the number of ads drastically! No need to log in, no need for an account, all you need is your android phone, and you can get started in using the text to speech application.

What are you waiting for? Download Text To Speech & Voice Changer today, and get started for free!