GPS Marine Charts App offers access to charts covering South African waters (derived from SANHO data). Only marine GPS app to have route assistance with Voice Prompts for marine navigation. It has route manager to create new boating routes or import existing GPX/KML routes. It supports Nautical Charts course up orientation.
Please visit http://www.gpsnauticalcharts.com/main/south-africa/all-all-south-africa-charts-nautical-charts-folio.html
for complete list. If you don't find the chart for South Africa , please contact us at support at gpsnauticalcharts.com.
* Voice Prompts for marine navigation (requires GPS )
-prompts when approaching a boating route marker
-Continous distance and ETA updates
-Alerts when sailing/boating off route
-Alerts when boating in wrong direction
*Route Editing/Creation
-Create routes from scratch
-Edit existing GPX/KML routes.
-Add custom description to any route point.
-Drop markers along route.
* Offline charts derived from UKHO data.
-Visually draw area to download
-Textual search
-Catalog
-Charts reprojected for WGS84 datum
*Seamless chart quilting of marine charts
*Distance Bearing tool
*Create custom way points
- Using GPS
-Select point on map
-Manually enter latitude & longitude coordinates
*POI layer for marine charts
- Overlay POIs
- POI list derived from the equivalent ENC and contains all categories including Buoy, Light, Harbour facility, Obstr.
*Search POIs/Way points
*Pan/Zoom/My Location
* Record Marine GPS tracks
* View tracks overlay
* Live track animation
* Track analytics/stats
* Export GPX tracks.
-Export to SDCard
-Share GPX trakcs with friends/View on Google earth.
* Auto Follow Mode (Course up)
-Continuously updates boat's location on chart
- Adjustable update frequency
Sample Nautical Charts (please visit http://www.gpsnauticalcharts.com/ for complete list)
A East London
Agulhas Plateau to Discovery Seamounts
A Lambert's Bay
A Port Elizabeth
Approaches to Durban
Approaches to East London
Approaches to Luderitz
Approaches to Mossel Bay
Approaches to Port Elizabeth
Approaches to Richards Bay
Approaches to Saldanha Bay
Approaches to Table Bay
Approaches to Walvis Bay
A Walvis Bay Harbour
Baia dos Tigres to Conception Bay
B Bird Island Passage
B Oranjemund
Bouvetoya
Cape Agulhas to Cape St Blaize
Cape Columbine to Cape Seal
Cape Columbine to Table Bay
Cape Cross to Conception Bay
Cape Deseada to Table Bay
Cape S. Blaize to Port S. Johns
Cape St Blaize to Cape St Francis
Cape St Francis to Great Fish Point
Chamais Bay to Port Nolloth
C Hondeklipbaai
Conception Point to Hottentot Point
D Port Nolloth
Durban Harbour
Durban to Cape Vidal
E Alexander Bay
East London to Port S Johns
Edinburgh Anchorage
Gough Island
Great Fish Point to Mbashe Point
Green Point to Tongaat Bluff
Hollandsbird Island to Cape Columbine
Hottentot Point to Chamais Bay
House Bay Dasseneiland
Island Point to Cape Deseada
Jesser Point to Boa Paz
Kunene River to Sand Table Hill
Luderitz
Mbashe Point to Maputo
Mossel Bay
Murrays Bay Harbour
Ngqura Harbour
Ponta Grossa to Kunene River
Port Nolloth to Island Point
Port Shepstone to Cooper Light
Port S Johns to Port Shepstone
Port St John's to Durban
Richards Bay Harbour
Saldanha Bay
Saldanha Bay Harbour
Sand Table Hill to Cape Cross
Shixini Point to Port S Johns
Simon's Bay
Table Bay
Table Bay to Cape Agulhas
Table Bay to Valsbaai
Tristan da Cunha Group
Tugela River to Ponta do Ouro