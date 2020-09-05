GPS Marine Charts App offers access to charts covering South African waters (derived from SANHO data). Only marine GPS app to have route assistance with Voice Prompts for marine navigation. It has route manager to create new boating routes or import existing GPX/KML routes. It supports Nautical Charts course up orientation.

Please visit http://www.gpsnauticalcharts.com/main/south-africa/all-all-south-africa-charts-nautical-charts-folio.html

for complete list. If you don't find the chart for South Africa , please contact us at support at gpsnauticalcharts.com.

* Voice Prompts for marine navigation (requires GPS )

-prompts when approaching a boating route marker

-Continous distance and ETA updates

-Alerts when sailing/boating off route

-Alerts when boating in wrong direction

*Route Editing/Creation

-Create routes from scratch

-Edit existing GPX/KML routes.

-Add custom description to any route point.

-Drop markers along route.

* Offline charts derived from UKHO data.

-Visually draw area to download

-Textual search

-Catalog

-Charts reprojected for WGS84 datum

*Seamless chart quilting of marine charts

*Distance Bearing tool

*Create custom way points

- Using GPS

-Select point on map

-Manually enter latitude & longitude coordinates

*POI layer for marine charts

- Overlay POIs

- POI list derived from the equivalent ENC and contains all categories including Buoy, Light, Harbour facility, Obstr.

*Search POIs/Way points

*Pan/Zoom/My Location

* Record Marine GPS tracks

* View tracks overlay

* Live track animation

* Track analytics/stats

* Export GPX tracks.

-Export to SDCard

-Share GPX trakcs with friends/View on Google earth.

* Auto Follow Mode (Course up)

-Continuously updates boat's location on chart

- Adjustable update frequency

Sample Nautical Charts (please visit http://www.gpsnauticalcharts.com/ for complete list)

A East London

Agulhas Plateau to Discovery Seamounts

A Lambert's Bay

A Port Elizabeth

Approaches to Durban

Approaches to East London

Approaches to Luderitz

Approaches to Mossel Bay

Approaches to Port Elizabeth

Approaches to Richards Bay

Approaches to Saldanha Bay

Approaches to Table Bay

Approaches to Walvis Bay

A Walvis Bay Harbour

Baia dos Tigres to Conception Bay

B Bird Island Passage

B Oranjemund

Bouvetoya

Cape Agulhas to Cape St Blaize

Cape Columbine to Cape Seal

Cape Columbine to Table Bay

Cape Cross to Conception Bay

Cape Deseada to Table Bay

Cape S. Blaize to Port S. Johns

Cape St Blaize to Cape St Francis

Cape St Francis to Great Fish Point

Chamais Bay to Port Nolloth

C Hondeklipbaai

Conception Point to Hottentot Point

D Port Nolloth

Durban Harbour

Durban to Cape Vidal

E Alexander Bay

East London to Port S Johns

Edinburgh Anchorage

Gough Island

Great Fish Point to Mbashe Point

Green Point to Tongaat Bluff

Hollandsbird Island to Cape Columbine

Hottentot Point to Chamais Bay

House Bay Dasseneiland

Island Point to Cape Deseada

Jesser Point to Boa Paz

Kunene River to Sand Table Hill

Luderitz

Mbashe Point to Maputo

Mossel Bay

Murrays Bay Harbour

Ngqura Harbour

Ponta Grossa to Kunene River

Port Nolloth to Island Point

Port Shepstone to Cooper Light

Port S Johns to Port Shepstone

Port St John's to Durban

Richards Bay Harbour

Saldanha Bay

Saldanha Bay Harbour

Sand Table Hill to Cape Cross

Shixini Point to Port S Johns

Simon's Bay

Table Bay

Table Bay to Cape Agulhas

Table Bay to Valsbaai

Tristan da Cunha Group

Tugela River to Ponta do Ouro