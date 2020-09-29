Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Smart Sensor(Wi-Fi) for Android

By xianfu Free

Developer's Description

By xianfu

The APP needs to be used in conjunction with the entities produced by the company. The corresponding products are smoke sensor alarm, gas leak alarm and carbon monoxide alarm, functionally only through the network may be the actual operation of the host and view the host real-time situation, and Receive the status of the entity host alarm and other status.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 20.03.26.09

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 20.03.26.09

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Free
Discover a new way to design your home.
Android
Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Free
Find a rental apartment or house for rent.
Android
Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

Free
Find the perfect home. Let your fingers do the searching with Area Highlighter.
Android
Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Free
I3MS Vehicle Report is an Android app to show reports of vehicles (eg. Dumpers & HYVA)...
Android
I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now