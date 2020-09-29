Sign in to add and modify your software
The APP needs to be used in conjunction with the entities produced by the company. The corresponding products are smoke sensor alarm, gas leak alarm and carbon monoxide alarm, functionally only through the network may be the actual operation of the host and view the host real-time situation, and Receive the status of the entity host alarm and other status.