A Sequence is a board and card game which has many names like "Sequence Five", "The Crazy Jacks", "One Eyed Jacks" "Jack Foolery", "Wild Jacks", "SEQUENCE" and many more.

Sequence is a free online multiplayer board game that supports up to 3 players.

This board game is specially designed to play with your friends and family.

* FEATURES

- HD Graphics

- Sound Effects

- Smooth animation

- Online mode (Play with your friends by creating your own group)

- Invite friends to play with you in your group using WHATSAPP.

- Leader Board

- Offline Mode (Play in a single device with your friends completely offline)

- Single Player (Play against 1 bot or 2 bots in offline mode)

- Two modes available in Single Player i.e. Easy and Moderate.

- 4 players mode available i.e. (2 vs 2).

- Score Card in single player and Multiplayer to keep your track.

- Points and Ranking System.

- Random Player Mode (Play against random player online)

A Sequence board contains 100 cards. Maximum 3 players and minimum 2 players can play either online or offline. Also, single player can play against BOT in single player mode.

OBJECTIVE OF GAME :

A player must score 2 SEQUENCES before their opponents. A SEQUENCE is a connected series of five of the same colour poker chip in a straight line, either up and down, across or diagonally on the playing board.

HOW YOU PLAY THE GAME :

- At the start of the game each player gets 5 cards randomly.

The Game always begins with the PLAYER1 and move in a clockwise direction.

- You select a card of your choice from the cards given to you.

- Place one of your poker chips on the matching card on sequence board.

- You can change your selection cards anytime before placing chip on board.

- Finally, you draw a new card from the draw deck.

- As your selected card is placed on the game board then your used card

will be placed beside you (i.e. near P1) and that is visible to everyone.

TO WIN THIS GAME :

The first player that scores two Sequences wins the game.

Please note that you may use any one of the spaces from your

first Sequence as part of your second Sequence.

TYPE OF MODES :

Single Player

In single player mode you can play against two bots (P1 vs C1 vs C2) ,

you can play without internet connection too.

Multiplayer

a. Multiplayer offline

- In Multiplayer offline mode, 3 players (P1 vs P2 vs P3) can play this game

from a single mobile device, also without any internet connection.

- You can also select two players or three players.

b. Multiplayer online

- In Multiplayer online mode you can play with your friends and family

online from anywhere in the world just by creating a group with unique name.

- You can also play with random players online by selecting ''Random Players'

option in Multiplayer Mode.

- NOTE : This mode requires active internet connection.

We are trying our best to update all the bugs and glitches.

So if you like our work then please write your review about this game in google play store. Your ratings help us in improving and developing more games and apps.