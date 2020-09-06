For any company/organization, the employee safety and health are a factor of prime concern. This Digital Safety Observation Card (SOC) is a very quick form where employees identify a potential hazard and report it to their leadership group.

THIS Safety Observation Card (SOC) is a tool enables users to report an issue using a mobile or tablet, on the spot to the management with detailing of the situation and suggestions for improvement. The safety measures and concerns differ from site to site; so, this is specially taken into consideration in this application. Moreover, a detailing of the best practices is also available. The reported observations are

delivered to the authorized Safety Managers as CSV File for further processing and analysis thru Excel Data Base or Desktop Application.

The app can be used in Shipping, Engineering and Construction Industries by Employees, Auditors, Safety Inspectors or Field Engineers visiting and inspecting the facilities and locations. They can send reports to their team and supervisor. The app allows to store the team members email addresses so that user can quickly send the report to the team without having to retype their emails. The user needs to

configure the log-in settings provided by their Company Manager/supervisor to send report to their own account that she/he has access to.

Disclaimer:

APP Signing-up creates Unique ID which is sent to buyers email. This Unique ID must be safely secured. In case lost recreating may occur, additional charges or might have to buy new subscription.

Google Play refund policies.

Buyers Declaration: I/We hereby confirm that the content of this APP services is being purchased for my personal / our company purpose and not for re-sale or others uses. Violating this may lead to suspend subscription.