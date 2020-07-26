SOS Alert is an emergency app which helps you out whenever your safety is at risk by reaching out to your emergency contacts and providing them with your current location.

FEATURES

1. No Ads

2. Very basic user interface and easy to use

3. Dark theme

4. In case of an emergency, a link of your current location on Google Maps is sent to your emergency contacts so that they can locate you accurately

5. The Emergency Contacts and the SOS Message are stored locally on your device, therefore no one other than you have access to it

6. You can edit the SOS Message and add other useful information about yourself

HOW DOES IT WORK?

1. Whenever you are in an emergency, you need to press the SOS button in the app

2. As soon as you press the button, a countdown of 3 seconds starts immediately (you can cancel the SOS Alert if you want to, before the countdown ends)

3. When the countdown ends, the app fetches your location from the GPS on your device and sends (through SMS) your location along with your SOS Message (which is pre-saved on your device) to the emergency contacts that you have registered in the app

4. The registered emergency contacts receive your SOS Message and a link of your current location as an SMS from your mobile number