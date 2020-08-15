SHANE, THE WORLD'S LARGEST FIGHTING ARCADE ACTION GAME IS STARTED! No ranking, no rules, only dead or alive!

The storyline : You are Shane, a Street Fighter. A gang has kidnapped your little brother but theyve picked on the wrong guy, its time to Fight!

Prepare yourself for the ultimate combat fighting challenge!

Discover a world full of action, adventures and blood sprays, waiting just for you.

Beat all opponents and become the superheros of your city.

Episode 1 : THE SHADOW OF THE BEAST

Get ready for super funny action deadly fight game !

Shane is quite a challenge, the key here is fast reflexes and timing,but if it you miss your timing, the enemies will converge on you and get overwhelmed in no time!

FIGHT YOUR WAY TO GLORY

hone your striking, fighting, and submission skills along the way. With no lives or limits to how much you can play, theres always another deadly fight. Your battle for glory starts now.

Shane is the best deadly fight game,you'll battle the evil forces of the Savage-Tiger Gang, here from the start of the game all the way to the end ! A fight error can be fatal !

Fightback and clash your enemies with delightfully intuitive controls, thanks to a fighting interface designed especially for touchscreens. You'll need to be careful with the range of your attacks.

Whether your style is karate, kungfu, taekwondo, or boxing, just swipe your moves and start throwing some kicks and punches! Learn the moves to master the art of free fighting in this unreal challenge. Fight to earn your respect put your anger in your mind and smash opponents.

Features include:

You can use punch, kick, throw shurikens, and dodge!

Massacre your opponents on many awesome locations!

Master all the techniques, so you can survive!

Use your fist for Kung Fu, karate, taekwondo stances, Muay Thai, kickboxing or box thai to fight like a tiger !

Lots of differents opponents like ninjas, policemen ( mcgregor ), samurai, killers, special forces etc ...

Nice storyline !

Violent deadly fight game

deadly game for free !

Very fast fightings to kill enemies !

This fight game is not a one finger game

blood sprays and screamings !

Fightback and plunge into epic combats sequences, rendered in astonishingly lifelike detail

Realistic Sounds, Graphics and fights !

Use all your skills like punching, kicking, headbutts and so on!

Super easy, Super addictive!

best visual and sound effects hope you will enjoy it

Really easy controls

Very large levels!

Pick up large variety of objects like, shields ( for bulletproof ), shurikens, jetpack, mini gun ( use your trigger ), extra-power, nekki, and many more !

Smooth and intense motion!

A cool mobile fighting game in the style of Street Fighter and Tekken, but also suitable for anybody looking for a casual fighting game

This fight game is for all Android phones and tablets (800x480 minimum resolution needed)

This deadly fight game is a clash : Top free game to play !!!

Fight the death and preserve your dignity !

New levels and ennemies soon, like : Ufc wrestling ennemies, deadly warriors, MMA, wbc boxing, zombies (?), robots (?), samurai, .... 1 finger death punch ?

Come back to your origins, don't rush, don't risk cuts, protect yourself and wait for the right moment to use your rage to slam everyone in your way!

It's very easy to control on your mobile device, welcome to the fight club gamers !

Try SHANE, Feel the fight, be the king and welcome to the fight club !

This game feel like EA SPORTS UFC or Fighting Tiger - Liberal !

Shane tournament upcoming !!!

If you face any problems while installation or while playing the game, please report to our team

We will resolve it at the earliest.

Contact : atribagamesstudio@gmail.com