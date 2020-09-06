Join or Sign In

Qubag - Online Daily Milk & Grocery App for Android

By Raffen Online Services Free

Developer's Description

By Raffen Online Services

Qubag APP offers a clean and easy to use interface, providing a great ONLINE GROCERY SHOPPING experience. YOU EXPRESS - WE DELIVER !

At Qubag, we work hard to bring you great quality products and also follow best practices in delivering them to you. Shop with Comfort & Confidence.

App Features:

# Get your favourite Milk 'Daily' with just one click.

# One-Click Sign in: Provide us your Mobile Number and a click is all you need to do to signing in. We secure the same with an OTP.

We bring to you a unique way to shop Daily Needs -such as Milk, Vegetables, Fruits, Eggs & Meat.

#Vacation Mode: Whenever you want to PAUSE the deliveries switch the vacation mode to 'ON' and whenever you want to RESUME the deliveries switch the vacation mode to 'OFF'.

# Subscriptions: Place where you can find all your reoccurring selections.

# Qubag Money: For Instant Refunds and Seamless Checkout process.

# FAQs: We try to answer a few frequently asked questions and thus avoid misinterpretations.

# Various Payment Options: COD, Credit & Debit Cards, Net Banking & PayTm Wallet.

# FeedBack: Any suggestions or feedback can be directly fed to us through the in app feedback option.

Single stop solution for all your daily needs, which include wide range of products such as milk, fresh fruits & vegetables, eggs, meat, bread, cooking oil, ghee, atta, rice, spices, chocolates, chips, biscuits, noodles, cold drinks, shampoos, soaps, body wash, pet food, baby diapers, women sanitary, stationery products and many more

Milk, fruits and vegetables, eggs & meat that are delivered to you are fresh from farm, i.e they dont have any prior shelf life.

Our services are now available in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and we are looking forward to reach many more places soon.

Qubag is owned & managed by RAFFEN ONLINE SERVICES Private Limited and has no more businesses other than the above mentioned.

* Terms and Conditions apply

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.25

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 3.25

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
