We believe that the reason why we can feel the world is full of love is because everyone is sharing their happy moments, and these happy moments deeply affect others. Your smiling photos will make people who see this photo more happier, and photos of you and family members will make the people feel the warmth of the family. So we developed this easy-to-use and feature-rich pic collage app photo editor & image combiner to better express your wonderful memories, you can share your collage photos on facebook, instagram and twitter, so that more people can feel the love of the world.

Just select several pictures, Photo collage maker pro- Free Pic Collage app & Pic Stitch will instantly combine photos into cool photo collage or a meme. You can pick layout you like best, edit collage with filter, sticker, frame, text and much more. It's completely free!

Key features:

Combine photos with classical and funny layouts into a pic collage.

100+ Layouts of photo frames or grids to choose from!

Instant layouts to quickly arrange photos from your photo gallery, Facebook or Google Photos.

Stickers & Backgrounds: Thousands of exclusive stickers and backgrounds from

collaborations with our favorite artists and illustrators around the world

Meme generator: Pick a picture, add text and share Meme with friends

Change ratio of collage with no crop and edit border of collage

Make photo collage with Free style or Grid style

Crop pictures and split pic with Filter, Text

Insta square photo with blur background for Instagram

Save photo in high resolution and share picture collage to Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Line, TikTok, etc

Poster: 20+ Christmas photo collage templates

Pre-designed photo collage templates and collage frames to quickly create unique messages and greeting cards for Christmas. Design your own photo creations! Make cool Christmas photo frames and cool photo stitches!

Scrapbook: Photo Collage Maker Freestyle:

You can personalize your own scrapbook with freestyle pic stitches, and share your scrapbook to Instagram Stories and Snapchat Stories! Happy Scrapbooking!

Grid: Collage maker photo grid

Best Pic stitch app and image combiner. Create photo collage with hundreds of layouts in seconds. Custom photo grid size, border and backgrounds, you can design layout on your own! So easy to make a cool pic collage. You can combine photos of the holiday with best cool Christmas layouts.

Photo editing: Best photo collage editing app

1. Crop pictures, split pic, rotation, resize add colorful backgrounds and beautify collage photos easily, you can even frame images in Instagram's 1:1 ratio, or Instagram Story.

2. Add stickers, texts, backgrounds, graffiti or adjust your photo's brightness, contrast, saturation and layout!

Other popular collage creator tools

1. Edit: Crop, rotation, adjust, text, poster, templates, layout, instant share, split pic, filters and the list goes on.

2. Stickers:Personalize your picture collage with 100+ stickers, cute, selfie makeup stickers.

3. Filters: 100+ filters, including retro, landscape, B&W, double color tone and all sorts of festive filters for beautiful collage photos.

4. Backgrounds:200+ varieties of backgrounds, including flower, heart, neon, love, dot, xoxo, etc.

5. Layouts: 200+ layouts for 1 to 9 collage photos. Share your xmas collage to social media.

6. Multi fit: Insta square photo in white background or pattern picture to fit for Instagram. You can choose multiple ratios: 1:1, 2:3, Facebook cover, twitter cover, wallpaper, Instagram stories, Snapchat stories, etc. Easily entire photo with no crop.

Photo collage maker pro - Free Pic Collage app & Pic Stitch is the best free photo collage maker, xmas collage maker, meme generator, pic stitch and photo editor for Instagram and printing. If you have any problems or suggestions, feel free to let us know. Email: hotsummer4270@gmail.com