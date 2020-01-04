Steps to use:

How to use, have 2 way:

1.

-- Turn ON "Auto Download" option in app and Open Instagram.

-- Do Copy Share URL of Photos and videos.

-- Photos or videos will start downloading automatically, progress shown in notification.

2.

-- Copy link video or image on Instagram paste to input in app

-- Then download or repost

Enjoy InstaSAVER for Instagram app and please mail your suggestion to us before giving bad ratings.

Disclaimer:

Please do not use this program to save photos and repost without the permission of the respective owners. Respect the rights of the Instagram users. If you notice that any content in our app violates copyrights than Please inform us so that we remove that content. We respect the rights of Instagram. We only use the contents which Instagram allows to developers.

Need Help? Please send us at appworldsolution@gmail.com