Peloton Cycling Manager

By The River Factory Free

Developer's Description

By The River Factory

Compete on World Tour Season 2020 with your favourite World Tour Team!

- Simple and Effective Tactics configuration.

- Casual but realistic simulation engine.

- All World Tour 2020 teams.

- All World Tour 2020 competitions.

- Transfers between teams.

- 100% Free. No free-to-play, no pay-to-win.

- No registration.

- Multiplatform and multidevice.

- Multilanguage.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

