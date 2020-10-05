Sign in to add and modify your software
1. Download Ninjalitics app
2. Type the Instagram username you want to analyze
3. ENJOY IT!
This is what you get
ENGAGEMENT RATE: how good you are at involving followers. Is your profile above or below average?
AVERAGES: likes, comments and video views.
FOLLOW/UNFOLLOW e Story Viewer: find out if a profile uses these techniques to gain followers.
PROFILE GROWTH: find out trends and paths in its growth over time.
DAILY GROWTH: How many followers have you gained day by day?
Weekly and monthly STATISTICS of Instagram profiles.
HASHTAG: discover the most used ones by your competitors! Use the 'copy' function and save them!
HIDDEN LIKE? Not on Ninjalitics! But shhh dont tell people! :)
Register with Facebook to see your business profiles!
N.B. Ninjalitics is authorized to use the official Instagram API, you will NEVER be asked for your Instagram profile username and password!