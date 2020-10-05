1. Download Ninjalitics app

2. Type the Instagram username you want to analyze

3. ENJOY IT!

This is what you get

ENGAGEMENT RATE: how good you are at involving followers. Is your profile above or below average?

AVERAGES: likes, comments and video views.

FOLLOW/UNFOLLOW e Story Viewer: find out if a profile uses these techniques to gain followers.

PROFILE GROWTH: find out trends and paths in its growth over time.

DAILY GROWTH: How many followers have you gained day by day?

Weekly and monthly STATISTICS of Instagram profiles.

HASHTAG: discover the most used ones by your competitors! Use the 'copy' function and save them!

HIDDEN LIKE? Not on Ninjalitics! But shhh dont tell people! :)

Register with Facebook to see your business profiles!

N.B. Ninjalitics is authorized to use the official Instagram API, you will NEVER be asked for your Instagram profile username and password!