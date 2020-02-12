Nido is a free group communication app, where local communities from around the world that share similarities with connect, communicate and help each other.

Whether youre looking to get to reach out to your local community in your own city or looking to find other like minded people when you are abroad, Nido connects you to people you care about so you will always have someone that you can rely on for support.

You can use Nido for:

- Communicating with your local community.

- Having the power to reach a global community made up of thousands of local communities

- Meeting-up with friends and members of your community.

- Getting tips and recommendations from members of your community.

Who are we and why are we building Nido?

We are a group of friends who are on a mission to increase the worlds Social Capital.

At its core, we started Nido because we have the basic human need to connect to a group of likeminded people that you can rely on for support. By being connected to people you share strong common grounds with, you gain whats called Social Capital which are the resources embedded in social relationships.

We believe that social networks are broken, and theyve been designed to make you consume content instead of focusing on the important aspect of a social network, which is building meaningful relationships in which you can extract value from.

With Friend Theory, we want to enable allow people to build deep and meaningful relationships, which will ultimately allow people to build more Social Capital.

We have a lot of exciting things coming up in the future so stay tuned for updates!

