Mini craft 2 - Crafting & Building for Android

By Bodani game LLD,... Free

Minicraft 2: Best Crafting & Building - Discover for free, you need to craft the items needed to survive and protect yourself from wild predators and night zombies.

Mini Craft 2 is the Master Craft game, building cities and villages, castles and churches. Start building and show the world your works.

Minicraft and Building - This is the most important thing in the game, the craftsman explores the construction and craftsman exploration in 2020.

In Minicraft 2 is a craftsman planting unique animals and monsters that will be just for you. Participate in hunting and fishing.

Minicraft 2 is a great building & crafting game in a manual style, a dream island game world.

MiniCraft block making game - Start building and show the world your constructions.

MiniCraft 2 - NEW FEATURES:

- Great graphics - enjoy the best pixel graphics with high frames per second

- Mini Craft powerful weapons and armor

- Unlimited resources to build plus ability to fly

- Master Craft and play for free.

- Fabrication and construction game with a giant 3D world

- The best fabrication and construction game

- Perfect game for the family: boys and girls will love it.

- Choose your character: boy or girl? Custom leather?

- The best construction simulator.

- Build your own shelter and home.

- High game optimization for all modern devices

- Incredible house making and fabrication

MiniCraft - Building & Crafting games have many ways to gather resources and collect resources, weapons and kraft weapons, craft and craft survival games.

Download and join the world of the infinite building and crafting

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.103

General

Release September 30, 2020
Date Added September 30, 2020
Version 1.0.103

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
