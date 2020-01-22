X

Migraine Relief Hypnosis - Headache & Pain Help for Android

A single audio session of 30 minutes a day that is effective* in just 13 weeks

Hypnosis audio carefully read by the soothing voice of a certified hypnotherapist

Peaceful background music and nature sounds to help you relax

Hypnotic Booster with binaural beats to induce your brainwave frequency into an optimal state for receiving hypnotic suggestions

Separate volume controls for Voice, Background, and Hypnotic Booster

Awaken at End feature can be disabled at bedtime for a relaxing, restful sleep

Repeat sessions or loop while you sleep

Continue listening to background sounds after the session ends

THE BEST MIGRAINE RELIEF HYPNOSIS APP AVAILABLE

Migraine Relief Hypnosis is free to try and effective* with the default settings. A one-time in-app purchase is required only if you wish to change the default settings. (Each of our free hypnosis apps includes its own in-app purchase; in-app purchases cannot be shared among separate apps.)

Surf City Apps offers a range of hypnosis apps to help you enjoy a healthier, happier, and more abundant life. Tell us how you use our apps to improve your life:

*DISCLAIMER

Results not clinically proven. The content and services provided by this Application are for educational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Never rely on information on this Application in place of seeking professional medical advice. Consult your doctor before using this Application if you suffer from a heart condition, mood disorder, epilepsy, or a psychiatric or neurological condition.

What's new in version 2.33

