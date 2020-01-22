A single audio session of 30 minutes a day that is effective* in just 13 weeks
Hypnosis audio carefully read by the soothing voice of a certified hypnotherapist
Peaceful background music and nature sounds to help you relax
Hypnotic Booster with binaural beats to induce your brainwave frequency into an optimal state for receiving hypnotic suggestions
Separate volume controls for Voice, Background, and Hypnotic Booster
Awaken at End feature can be disabled at bedtime for a relaxing, restful sleep
Repeat sessions or loop while you sleep
Continue listening to background sounds after the session ends
THE BEST MIGRAINE RELIEF HYPNOSIS APP AVAILABLE
Migraine Relief Hypnosis is free to try and effective* with the default settings. A one-time in-app purchase is required only if you wish to change the default settings. (Each of our free hypnosis apps includes its own in-app purchase; in-app purchases cannot be shared among separate apps.)
*DISCLAIMER
Results not clinically proven. The content and services provided by this Application are for educational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Never rely on information on this Application in place of seeking professional medical advice. Consult your doctor before using this Application if you suffer from a heart condition, mood disorder, epilepsy, or a psychiatric or neurological condition.
