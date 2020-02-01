X

Meetzur: Chat & Meet People for Android

By Wired Web Free

With Meetzur you can meet people, chat, and make friends for free! Our simple easy-to-use mobile phone app interface makes it absolutely painless to navigate among all your potential new friends and find the perfect match to send a message. Meeting new people couldn't be any easier, and you should be able to make plenty of new friends super fast!

Features include:

People search filter - You can choose gender, age, and more!

Profiles - Create your own profile to showcase yourself with multiple photos and an about me section.

Comments board - Leave some love for anyone you choose on their profile, and receive the love on yours.

Likes - Like any comment that you feel deserves it.

Friends - Add anyone you like as a friend to be able to easily access their profile and use other friends-only features.

Activity feed - See what's going on with everyone on the website / app, or switch to just your friends.

Chat / Messages - Send private messages to anyone you would like in order to get to know them better.

Notifications - Get notified whenever someone replies to your comments or likes one of your comments.

Privacy - Change your settings so that only friends can message you if you want to take a break from meeting new people.

And more!

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
