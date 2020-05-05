MOLE App is a 100% free and simple reservation calendar for hotels and B&B. MOLE is designed to make it easy for you to save reservations and bookings.

If you manage an hotel, bed and breakfast, vacation rentals or any kind of hospitality solution, MOLE is the perfect solution to keep all the information organized and make your job easy!

With MOLE you can register reservations from your tablet or phone in just a few seconds, you can customize each reservation with tags, colors, contact information, patron information and much more.

If you are selling your rooms though multiple channels (website, OTA, agencies, AirBnb...) MOLE is the perfect solution for you.

Why MOLE is great:

- 100% free and will always be free!

- it's simple and fast;

- it works without any internet connection;

- has no limitations about the number or reservations or rooms that you can manage;

- it looks good, doesn't it?