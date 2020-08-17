Join or Sign In

LiveView for Torque (OBD/Car) for Android

By Ian Hawkins Free

Developer's Description

By Ian Hawkins

This is a plugin for the Sony Ericsson LiveView MN800 device and Torque - it allows you to display gauges from the Torque Pro OBD application on the remote display, so you can have a small digital (or gauge) readout on a separate location of your car

Imagine being able to keep your phone in your pocket and still be able to see a digital boost gauge readout on the LiveView display, or any other OBD2 sensor that Torque can read.

The plugins display will even match the graphical theme you have selected in Torque itself!

Now supports HUD mode (heads up display) mode, so you can put the LiveView device on the dashboard and see it reflected in the windscreen at night!

The 'LiveView' device is a little 'remote display'. You can find them on sites like ebay and they're not too expensive.

Please note: This plugin needs a handset which can handle multiple bluetooth concurrent connections in a reliable manner. Not all handsets are able to do this due to various bluetooth driver bugs so some phones may be a little troublesome to setup. The LiveView devices can also be a little 'temperamental' at times so make sure you have the latest firmware update from it (available on the sonyericsson site)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 1.6 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

