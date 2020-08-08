The fastest, easiest, most comprehensive way to learn Adobe Flash Professional CC and CS6

Classroom in a Book, the best-selling series of hands-on software training workbooks, offers what no other book or training program doesan official training series from Adobe Systems Incorporated, developed with the support

of Adobe product experts.

Adobe Flash Professional CC Classroom in a Book contains 10 lessons that cover the basics, providing countless tips and techniques to help you become more productive with the program. You can follow the book from start to finish or choose only those lessons that interest you.

Downloading this app gives you access to the downloadable lesson files you need to work through the projects in the book, and to electronic book updates covering new features that Adobe releases for Creative Cloud customers. For

access, go to www.peachpit.com/redeem and redeem the unique code provided inside this book.

The Classroom in a Book series is by far the best training material on the market. Everything you need to master the software is included: clear explanations of each lesson, step-bystep instructions, and the project files for the students.

Those creative professionals seeking the fastest, easiest, most comprehensive way to learn Adobe Flash Professional CS6 choose Adobe Flash Professional CS6 Classroom in a Book from the Adobe Creative Team. The 10 project-based lessons in this book show readers step-by-step the key techniques for working in Flash CS6. Readers learn what they need to know to create engaging interactive content with Flash CS6. In addition to learning the key elements of the Flash interface, including panels, timelines, and frames, readers learn how to work with graphics, create and edit symbols, modify text, add interactivity with ActionScript, and incorporate animation and sound into their projects. They also learn how to prepare and export their finished projects for publishing.

This completely revised CS6 edition shows readers how to generate sprite sheets for enhanced game development workflow and deliver apps with a prepackaged Adobe AIR captive runtime for better user experience. The book also covers the new, powerful, and intuitive tools and integrated support for reaching audiences across devices that run on Android and iOS platforms by targeting the Adobe AIR 3.2 runtime. The companion DVD includes lesson files so readers can work along with the book, as well video training from Learn Adobe Flash Professional CS6.

Learn Adobe Flash Step-By-Step

Video Player, Banner. Slide Show, Animations and Much More, Learn how to make a game or create a Flash animation with our expert-taught Flash Professional video tutorials. Find out how to create Flash ads, build games and web animations, program interactivity in ActionScript, and much more.

What you'll learn

Learn Adobe Flash

Create Basics Applications using Adobe Flash

Requirements

OS X or Windows

Adobe Flash Professional

Description

This course provides a solid foundation in Adobe Flash and shows how to create an assortment of Flash content. We show how to create a new project, structure document layers and arrange objects on the Timeline, and how to get started drawing basic shapes and incorporate text, images, audio, and video. The course also explains the different types of symbols and tweens in Flash, and how to use them to build and animate content.

Topics include:

Choosing a document type

Working with panels and workspaces

Importing bitmap and vector graphics into a project

Understanding the Timeline and frame rate

Defining frames and keyframes

Creating button, graphic, and movie clip symbols

Nesting timelines

Building shape tweens and motion tweens

Applying filters, blend modes, and masks

Integrating audio and video

Using ActionScript code snippets

Who this course is for:

Anyone interested in animations and designs

Web Developers

Game Developers