Launcher iOS 14 - iOS 14 Icon Pack & Theme Free for Android

By Suzu Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Suzu Apps

iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher is a Free Icon Pack,Comes with nice icon style to customize your android Home screen / Home launcher.

iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher is a simplified icon pack with high quality icons to personalize your android launcher the way you want.

Feature:-

- New Icons added regularly.

-iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher supports dark mode and light mode.

-We design iOS Style Folder, you can drag and drop an app to another to create a folder.

-We provide a Weather and Suggestion widget, you can get the weather forecast in recent days.

-Icon and name of application can be modified, you can choose an image and use it as an app icon.

-atching HD wallpaper included.

HOW TO APPLY Icons :

1.

Open the app after installing .

Navigate to "Apply" tab .

Select your Launcher .

2.

- Open Launcher settings by tapping & holding on an empty area of home screen .

- Select personalization options .

- Select Icon pack .

iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher used to bring a better user experience because it runs on a closed ecosystem This have created a smoother user experience in the past, and users could focus on actual ergonomics.

Thank you for using iOS 14 Icon Pack application.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

