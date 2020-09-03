Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher is a Free Icon Pack,Comes with nice icon style to customize your android Home screen / Home launcher.
iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher is a simplified icon pack with high quality icons to personalize your android launcher the way you want.
Feature:-
- New Icons added regularly.
-iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher supports dark mode and light mode.
-We design iOS Style Folder, you can drag and drop an app to another to create a folder.
-We provide a Weather and Suggestion widget, you can get the weather forecast in recent days.
-Icon and name of application can be modified, you can choose an image and use it as an app icon.
-atching HD wallpaper included.
HOW TO APPLY Icons :
1.
Open the app after installing .
Navigate to "Apply" tab .
Select your Launcher .
2.
- Open Launcher settings by tapping & holding on an empty area of home screen .
- Select personalization options .
- Select Icon pack .
iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher used to bring a better user experience because it runs on a closed ecosystem This have created a smoother user experience in the past, and users could focus on actual ergonomics.
Thank you for using iOS 14 Icon Pack application.