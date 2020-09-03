iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher is a Free Icon Pack,Comes with nice icon style to customize your android Home screen / Home launcher.

iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher is a simplified icon pack with high quality icons to personalize your android launcher the way you want.

Feature:-

- New Icons added regularly.

-iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher supports dark mode and light mode.

-We design iOS Style Folder, you can drag and drop an app to another to create a folder.

-We provide a Weather and Suggestion widget, you can get the weather forecast in recent days.

-Icon and name of application can be modified, you can choose an image and use it as an app icon.

-atching HD wallpaper included.

HOW TO APPLY Icons :

1.

Open the app after installing .

Navigate to "Apply" tab .

Select your Launcher .

2.

- Open Launcher settings by tapping & holding on an empty area of home screen .

- Select personalization options .

- Select Icon pack .

iOS 14 Icon Pack, Theme & Launcher used to bring a better user experience because it runs on a closed ecosystem This have created a smoother user experience in the past, and users could focus on actual ergonomics.

Thank you for using iOS 14 Icon Pack application.