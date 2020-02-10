X

Kundli Dosh Nivaran | for Android

By Tuneonn Free

Developer's Description

By Tuneonn

Get this astrology app and know if you have any kundli dosh like shani sade sati, mangal dosh, rahu dosh, ketu dosh, kaal sarp dosh and get remedies for your kundli dosh and instant relief and better influence of grah.

Grab your Complete Astrology, kundli and Horoscope Profile from our app for FREE!

Hindi Astrology and Horoscope is the app where you can acquire different attributes that portray you! You can know more about your Zodiac sign, Daily Horoscope and Astrology.

Kundli of an individual is the representation of the planets at the time of the individuals birth. Analyzing the kundli in hindi will help to discover what destiny has in store for you. In short, you can predict the path of your life. It will also help you to explore the possible remmedies available to overcome any sort of obstacles in your path.

Kundli Dosh Nivaran app inclue categories :

| Shani grah prabhav

| Pitra dosha

| Nakshtra aur prabhav

| Kaal sarp Dosha

| Mangal dosha nivaran

- | Sade sati dosha

| Rahu grah pravhav

| Ketu grah pravhav

| Rashi Ratna

| Ratno ke Pravhav

| Grah Dosha Upay

| Khrab Grah Upay

| Numerology

| Manta Upchar

| Vedic Jyotish Shastra

| Aatma ke Rashya

| Punar Janam

| Bhirmchyra science

| vedic jyotish shastra/Horoscope

| aatma ke rahasya

| punarjanam

| palmistry

| nadi jyotish

| nazar dosh upay

- | shakun apshakun astrology, horoscope

| Kundli dosha Nivaran

| Lal kitab Upay

| Totke aur Upay

if you like dosh nivaran app, Please rate and share..

